The president-elect was convicted in April on a total of 34 charges, when he was not even confirmed as an official candidate for the White House.

Judge Juan Merchan ruled this Friday that the president-elect of the United States, Donald Trump, must attend next January 10 to court to hear the sentence in the case of alleged bribery of former adult film actress Stephanie Clifford, known as Stormy Daniels. Furthermore, he has stated that he is not inclined towards a prison sentence.

Merchan’s ruling puts an end to two months of speculation and maneuvering between Trump’s lawyers and the US Justice Department once the magnate won the presidential elections last November. trump will take office on January 20ten days before the sentence.

trump He was convicted in April on a total of 34 chargeswhen he was not even confirmed as an official candidate for the White House. The judge, who postponed ‘sine die’ the hearing in which it will be known whether he is finally sentenced to prison, held him responsible for document falsification to hide the delivery of $130,000 to Stormy Danielswho he paid not to talk about an alleged extramarital relationship.

The conviction of Trump carries the possibility of up to four years in prisonwhich, however, could be replaced by a wide range of alternatives to incarceration ranging from probation to the payment of fines. In fact, the judge added that he is not inclined to sentence him to a prison sentence.