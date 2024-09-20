Microsoft has revealed the best PC specs for budding pilots hoping to get into the cockpit when Fight Simulator 2024 releases in November.

By utilizing cloud data streaming, the install size has shrunk to a petite 30GB. However, Microsoft reckons you’ll need a massive 64GB RAM to run at the “ideal” spec, along with 12GB of VRAM, an RTX 4080, the 14700K, and a 100mbps internet connection.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 release date trailer.Watch on YouTube

The minimum specs are likely much more attainable, however, recommending a minimum 10mbps and 16GB RAM.

All versions will need Direct X Version DX12, though, and 50GB of storage available.



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is already shaping up to be pretty spectacular, but don’t forget that for the very first time, players will be able to eject out of the cockpit – uh, safely, I hope – to wander around.

As well as every airport, the team has now added glider airports, every oil rig, and every lighthouse in the world. That’s alongside “hundreds of species of animals that run around”, and it’s also simulating “every ship on Earth” via their transponder signals – all of which you’ll be able to land on.

“I think we’re in a new era of making games that I think are going to break new ground, from a scale and complexity perspective,” Microsoft Flight Simulator boss Jorge Neumann recently said.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 launches for PC and Xbox Series X/S on 19th November.