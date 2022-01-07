The application of the new exclusive social network of the former president of the United States, Donald Trump, called TRUTH Social, is expected to launch on February 21. The date draws attention because it is the same on which President’s Day is celebrated in the USA.

The Apple Store, an app store available to iOS users, recently added Donald Trump’s social network to its list of apps. The social network should have a system similar to that of Twitter, where it is possible to write messages and publish instant photos and videos. The equivalent of a “tweet” will be called a “truth”. Check out, in the image below, a little more of the possible design of Trump’s social network:

Last year, Donald Trump was punished on Twitter and also on Facebook for supporting, in a way, the attack on the US Capitol, on January 6, 2021. The former US president had no evidence to make accusations, but claimed at the time that there was widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

In the App Store, the TRUTH app claims, in its description, to be a space for different opinions and ideologies. “It’s a new way of describing ‘inclusion’ in America,” reads the app’s description.

“Stay informed of the latest news while staying connected directly with the people who influence you – don’t be shocked if they turn your “Truth” into a virus!” other social networks. The very name of the social network can already be seen by many as a sting. The word “truth”, in free translation into Portuguese, means “truth”.

As previously mentioned, the social network will have a very similar appearance and functionality to Twitter. The user will be able to share messages, reply to them and favorite them, just like on Twitter.

