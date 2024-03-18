One of the oldest and most prestigious film studios in Egypt and the Arab world was destroyed in a fire in Cairo, that left no victims, an AFP journalist and security sources indicated on Saturday.

The fire devastated the Al Ahram Studio at nightbuilt in 1944 in the Giza region, in the west of the capital, and then spread to three neighboring buildings, evacuated before the flames reached them.

On Saturday morning, residents of the buildings were still sleeping on the floor in nearby streets, according to the AFP correspondent.

Security sources indicated that the fire left no victims, although there were “mild cases of asphyxiation that were treated at the scene.”

According to local media, the fire broke out after the filming of a soap opera broadcast during Ramadan, the holy month of fasting for Muslims that began on Monday and during which television reaches its largest audiences in Egypt and the Arab world. .

The Al Ahram Studio occupies 27,000 m2 and includes three film sets, a projection room and an editing room.

In the 1950s, Egypt was the world's third largest producer of films. It currently represents three quarters of Arab film production.

Production fell to 21 films in 2022, coinciding with one of the worst economic crises in the history of the country.

