Great honor for Giulia Gwinn and Jamal Musiala: The two Bayern Munich professionals were voted national player and national player of the year respectively by German football fans. The German Football Association (DFB) announced this on Thursday. Captain Gwinn won with 59 percent of the votes, as did Musiala with 56 percent. Among the women, Ann-Katrin Berger (26 percent) and last year’s winner Klara Bühl (15 percent) took second and third place.

Behind Musiala, who received the award for the second time after 2022, came his congenial DFB partner Florian Wirtz (38 percent) and Kai Havertz (six percent). Almost 50,000 women and 145,000 men took part in the campaign. Right-back Gwinn appeared in all 18 international matches, scoring eight goals and assisting three more. Her decisive goal to make it 1-0 in the “small final” at the Olympic Games in Paris secured the bronze medal for the DFB team. Musiala was crowned co-top scorer at the home European Championships and was named in the team of the tournament. He was one of the key players in the renaissance of the German team, which won back the hearts of the fans with strong performances. In 13 international matches he scored five goals and five assists.