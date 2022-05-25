Donald Trump has suffered this Tuesday what is probably his toughest electoral defeat since he lost the 2020 presidential elections. And it has been, precisely, against the governor of Georgia, who refused to cheat to turn the electoral result around. Trump was seeking revenge, but has failed.

Trump has launched a campaign of harassment and takedown against Brian Kemp, the current governor, who seeks to revalidate his position in the November elections. He has said that he is a “total and complete disaster”, that he is a coward, that he lost the presidential elections in Georgia (the first Republican defeated since 1992) and that he also lost the Senate to the Republicans.

To defeat Kemp, the former president endorsed former Sen. David Perdue, financed him with millions of his own funds, and repeatedly tried to discredit Kemp. The governor has avoided a direct clash, but has not shied away from the battle. “I have had a great relationship with Mike Pence; I had a great relationship with President Trump,” Kemp said on Monday, the day he campaigned with Pence, who was vice president with Trump and also ended badly with him. “I’ve never said anything bad about him, I’m not going to. I’m not mad at him, I think he’s mad at me. It’s something I can’t control,” Kemp added.

From the visibility of his position, he has taken measures to satisfy his electoral base, has shown that his politics are very right-wing and has had the support of many other positions in the Republican Party, who believe that insisting all the time on the hoax 2020 election theft is far less effective than talking about inflation, the economy, security, or abortion.

Some, like the Governor of Maryland, Larry Hogan, have taken advantage of the occasion to openly raise their voices against the dynamic in which Trump has installed the Republican Party. Most prefer to shy away from open confrontation.

Trump’s defeat has been painful, but Trumpism is not dead, far from it. On the one hand, many of the former president’s candidates have won the primaries this Tuesday. Among them, Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG), a conspiracy theorist who has won her district to try to revalidate her seat in the House of Representatives. Or Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who was spokesman for the White House with Trump and has prevailed in the primaries to run for governor of Arkansas. Or former football player Herschel Walker, who will run for senator from Georgia.

On the other hand, even many non-Trump endorsed candidates who have won also support the bulk of the former president’s political messages, so there is no radical cutoff. Rather, what it is about is to continue insisting on the hoax of the stolen elections of 2020 or if, since it seems that he wants an increasing part of the party, it is time to turn the page.

