U.S. officials deliberately made things difficult for the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump by using lies about Russia. Trump said this during a meeting with his supporters in the city of Florence, Arizona, which was broadcast by the TV channel C-SPAN.

“What is the most difficult country to deal with, they asked: Russia, China, North Korea, Iran? The most difficult country to deal with is the US,” he said.

Trump emphasized that everything was fabricated and noted that lies about Russia were used against him when he was accused of having links with the Russian Federation.

“We have some crazy people who created these fakes: Russia, Russia, Russia,” Trump concluded.

In 2016, Donald Trump won the US presidential election, when documents were published about Trump’s alleged ties to Russia.

US intelligence agencies have alleged Russia’s involvement in hacking the computers of the US Democratic National Committee. Moscow has repeatedly rejected these accusations, noting that they are unsubstantiated.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller spent two years investigating allegations of “Russian interference” in the 2016 elections, but ultimately found no evidence of the politician’s connection to Russia.

On November 8, the ex-president announced that he would announce his decision to run again for the presidency after the midterm elections. The politician noted that he had not yet made an exact decision on his nomination.