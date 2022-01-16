Thursday to know Would there be enough capacity if the whole of Helsinki switched to public transport?

Ask anything – Torsti and his lollipop offer an answer. If you are not satisfied with the answer, please submit your own suggestion. Email: hs.torsti@hs.fi.

Hey Again, readers, this is Thursday! CO2 emissions from cars are still of interest. Timo Pietilä asked for more information on whether the emissions mentioned by Torst included 153.5 grams per kilometer, more than just burning gasoline. The answer is not included.

EU-standard standards and test principles are used to calculate CO2 emissions, which keep the figures comparable. The figure only includes petrol consumption, not all emissions related to the use and purchase of the car. The car’s life cycle emissions are therefore somewhat higher than these emissions from driving.

According to the estimates of the Automotive Information Center, the production and distribution of petrol or diesel in internal combustion engines in Finland accounts for about 10–15 per cent of all car emissions. Approximately the same amount of emissions come from car manufacturing.

When talking about anti-vaccination, various conspiracy theories often come to the fore. Vaccine resistance is as old an invention as vaccines, and similar claims about the health risks of vaccines are repeated throughout history. Is there an example where a governmental or commercial body has systematically done evil or acted with pure indifference in self-interest when vaccinating its citizens?

Torsti inquired about the matter from three lollipops: a philosopher familiar with conspiracy theories and two health historians. None of them knew of cases where citizens or consumers had been vaccinated with a purely evil mind.

The same can be judged from the arguments of those against vaccines. If we knew the vaccine conspiracy revealed, it would certainly be drummed now as a well-documented precedent – has nothing been learned?

Rather, vaccinations have been used to the contrary, says another health historian. There is a desire to protect citizens on the widest possible scale. Then individual disadvantages have subsided in the common interest.

Even in their “medical experiments” in concentration camps, the Nazis sought to develop a vaccine against the polio vaccine, not to create a spike with which they could cause harm on a mass scale.

Opposition to vaccines, on the other hand, can rise from a wide range of political cases.

Another health historian recalls how a doctor went around in 2011 under the guise of hepatitis B vaccinations in Abbottabad, Pakistan. With his help, the United States was able to ensure Osama bin Laden whereabouts and to organize his killing.

The traces of the incident were long. Anti-polio work became more difficult, vaccination was reduced and polio spread in countries where extremist Islamist organizations had influence. Police workers were even murdered in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nigeria.

The history of medicine is also familiar with a number of unethical human experiments dating back to the 20th century and to Africa in particular. The outrageous cases are not related to vaccination, and Torsti is not familiar with state-scale experiments. Yet it is precisely the mistrust fueled by these irresponsible drug tests that continues to affect why in many African countries the polio vaccine is already believed to contain HIV or consume fertility.

I gave up the car and have been in public for a few years now. Public transport works very well for the needs of a pensioner, at least here in Helsinki. The question has preoccupied me. What if half of those who travel by car in Helsinki now become users of public transport. Would public transport survive this increase?

Traffic in the Helsinki region, or HSL, had to offer Torsti a whole series of pre-calculated figures, on the basis of which, however, quite credible conclusions can be drawn.

In the autumn of 2020, the HSL area – the expanded Helsinki Metropolitan Area from Siuntio to Sipoo and Tuusula – was boarded an average of 814,733 times a week.

Two years earlier, in the autumn of 2018, approximately 240,000 trips were made between home and work per weekday in the Helsinki metropolitan area, ie Helsinki, Espoo, Kauniainen and Vantaa. However, the pandemic has increased teleworking and reduced commuting slightly. It is therefore estimated that the car makes 220,000 commutes on weekdays.

In order to make the figures comparable, it should be noted that one public transport journey includes an average of 1.3 ascents to the facility.

Thus, if half of the commuting journeys were to be converted into public transport, there would be about 143,000 new trips to public transport every weekday. Then the total number of weekday ascendants would be about 960,000.

In principle, every second motorist could switch to public transport without running out of capacity. However, emerging bottlenecks are more difficult to assess. Commuters are not evenly distributed across different times, lines and departures.

Most likely congestion would occur on trains and subways. Still, even during peak hours, the median occupancy rate was less than one-fifth of the maximum capacity. In other words, at least every other congested train could accommodate about a quarter more passengers.

