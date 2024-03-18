Donald Trump, former president and Republican presidential candidate of the United States, commented that Vladimir Putin “probably” was involved in the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny last February in an Arctic prison.

“I don't know, but maybe (…) He was a young person, so statistically he would be alive for a long time. Then something happened that is unusual,” Trump said during an interview with Fox News, when asked about the responsibility of the Russian president in Navalny's death.

The 44-year-old oppositionist made a popular name in Russia as an anti-corruption activist. Photo:EPA Share

Unlike Joe Biden, who directly accused Putin of the opponent's death, Trump had not referred to this matter, except when He compared the persecution of Navalny with his problems with justice.

The Republican candidate, who on previous occasions has made evident his affinity with the Russian president, also reiterated his intention to suspend aid to Ukraine and force kyiv to sit at the negotiating table with Russia.

Furthermore, he insisted that the war between Russia and Ukraine would never have happened under his watch.

The war in Ukraine has become a special challenge for Putin. Photo:Getty Images Share

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

TIME