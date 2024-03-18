'The Lord of the Skies 9' will launch an exciting episode in which the Casillas will meet the true enemy. Things in the hit Telemundo production will get intense after Aurelius discover that Belen She is the real enemy of her family, so they will seek to intercept her. On the other hand, 'Cabo' will discover a weak point in his greatest enemy, which would motivate an imminent attack; However, this would make him the victim of betrayal.

If you are a fan of this production starring Rafael Amaya, You can't miss this note, where we will tell you everything about the premiere of the new episode, which will continue to maintain the intensity that the series had since the launch of its ninth season.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 24 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9'

When does chapter 24 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' come out?

Chapter 24 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' will be released TODAY Monday March 18, 2024. The series, an American work by Andrés López, a former drug trafficker who became a writer, was filmed entirely in Mexico and has just celebrated its first month since its premiere.

Since its debut in 2013, 'The Lord of the heavens' It was established as one of the most outstanding series on television, as it earned a prominent place among the audience's preferences.

What time does 'The Lord of the Skies 9', chapter 24, premiere?

'The Lord of the Skies 9', chapter 24, will air in the United States at 10:00 pm (Eastern Time) and 9:00 pm (Central Time). Considering the enormous audience that the series has in Latin America, a list of the premiere times in various countries in the region will be provided below:

Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala and Nicaragua: 9.00 pm

9.00 pm Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Panama: 10.00 pm

10.00 pm Venezuela, Bolivia, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic: 11.00 pm

11.00 pm Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Brazil and Paraguay:12.00 am

Where to see chapter 21 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9'?

To follow every detail of the new episode of 'The Lord of the Skies 9'you simply have to tune to the channel Telemundo. Below, we show you a list of the signals by which the series is broadcast:

Telemundo – United States

DirecTV (406 – 407)

Dish Network (835 – 836 – 6168 – 6913 – 6936).

Telemundo – Mexico

Total Play (277)

Izzi (205 – 912)

Sky (415 and 1226)

Megacable (214 and 1214).

Telemundo – Peru

DirecTV (231)

Movistar TV (20 – 112 – 756)

Claro TV (60)

Star Globalcom (18).

Telemundo – Argentina

Antinina (99)

DirecTV (231)

Telecenter (308 – 1081)

Gigared (650)

Cablevision (331)

Express (609 – 842)

Claro TV (323)

Cablevisión Flow (331).

Telemundo – Chile

DirecTV (231)

Movistar TV (381)

Claro TV (145 – 645)

YouVes HD (318)

Entel TV HD (149)

Coastal Cable (19 – 305)

GTD/Telsur (142 – 868)

Zapping (47).

Telemundo – Colombia

DirecTV (231)

Claro TV (446 – 1446)

Movistar TV (381)

TiGO (150 – 160 – 367)

Digital Express Connection (12)

Colcable (24 – 30 – 72)

ETB (181).

Telemundo – Venezuela

DirecTV Simple TV (231)

Movistar TV (381)

Inter Satellite (318)

Inter (28)

Netuno (11)

Planet Cable (65)

Image Cable (44)

Beatable (18).

'Cabo' will seek to kill 'Mecha', which will awaken the fury of Diego, who would betray him. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo

Where to watch 'The Lord of the Skies 9' ONLINE?

If you can't see the new chapter of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' for the sign of Telemundoyou have the option of visiting the official website of the channel to watch the series online and totally free.

In addition, you can watch the series on the platform Peacock, where all previous seasons and episodes are available. However, it is important to note that this last option is only available in the United States.

What is season 9 of 'The Lord of the Skies' about?

“Aurelio, in an attempt to contain his criminal empire, agrees to a peace pact with the Mexican Government, but the tranquility is broken when his son is arrested. This event triggers the reappearance of his violent nature, which leads him to attack the country to neutralize his enemies,” can be read in the official synopsis of the iconic series. Telemundo.

What is the cast of 'The Lord of the Skies 9'?

Rafael Amaya as Aurelio Casillas

Carmen Aub as Rutila Casillas

Iván Arana as Ismael Casillas

Africa Zavala as 'Mecha' de la Cruz

Isabella Castillo as Diana Ahumada

Robinson Díaz as, 'Cabo'

Itatí Cantoral as Belén San Román

Arturo Peniche as Flavio San Román

Aleida Núñez as Nina, the 'Monarch'

Julio Bracho as Ricardo Almenar

Jason Romo as Diego Bustamante

Carla Carrillo as Amanda Almenar

Maricela González as Eunice Lara, the 'Felina'.

