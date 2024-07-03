Donald Trump and his campaign hope President Joe Biden stays in the race for the November 2024 election. The former president’s team is convinced that they can triumph, despite the tycoon’s legal troubles. Biden, who also seems to have opened up to a reflection on his candidacy, remains Trump’s designated opponent. The magnate’s campaign, however, is simultaneously turning the spotlight on Vice President Kamala Harris, as highlighted by the Washington Post.

The newspaper cites four sources who say Trump and his allies have privately begun to prepare for different possibilities and believe it might be harder to beat another Democrat than Biden. Or Harris. Meanwhile, The former president’s campaign is also working on communication and advertising: The debate aired on CNN could provide plenty of material for the coming weeks. But the ‘archive’ on Harris, it seems, is already well stocked.

Meanwhile, the campaign’s co-managers, Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles, issued a harsh note calling Biden “weak, a failure, a dishonest person, and not fit for the White House.” The president is said to be covered by the “lies” of those who lie about his “cognitive state” and “supported the disastrous policies of the last 4 years, especially the sneering co-pilot Kamala Harris.”

Trump and the forced silence

Letting Biden take center stage is uncharacteristic of Trump, the paper notes, noting that since last week’s debate, the former president has kept a low profile and has not scheduled any public events. “I did very well, but all anyone talks about is Biden’s disaster”the meaning of a post that Trump published on the social Truth in one of the very few considerations – if not the only one – on the TV debate.

“It looks like they really want Biden to stay in the race. They think he’s vulnerable,” said David Axelrod, Barack Obama’s strategist. “They’re clearly not thrilled about the prospect of him dropping out.”

According to WP sources, Trump’s advisers are actually “stunned” by Biden’s performance at the June 27 debate. And the tycoon himself has remained largely “silent” this week. Some advisers want to delay the vice presidential choice as much as possible to leave the Dems and their “troubles” at center stage.

Meanwhile, as fears grow among Democrats, the former president has received a Supreme Court decision granting him immunity for some of the actions he is accused of in the election interference trial. The big court cases, at least for a few months, are set aside.