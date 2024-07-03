Before the arrival of the Hurricane Beryl to Mexican territory, Octavio de la Torre, president of the Confederation of National Chambers of Commerce, Services and Tourism (Concanaco Servytur), He reported that More than 56 thousand family businesseslocated in Yucatan, remain alert.

This is because, according to reports, Beryl is expected to hit Yucatan between early Thursday morning or Friday morning and is expected to arrive as a Category 1 or 2 hurricane, which could cause major damage to the services, tourism and commerce sectors, reported the president of Concanaco.

Given this situation, Octavio de la Torre pointed out that it is necessary for the Yucatan businessmen reinforce security measures and their facilities, he also pointed out that it is essential that Secure important documents and place them in a space where they can be safe.

Likewise, the president of Concanaco Servytur pointed out that it is necessary to take timely measures to safeguard their lives, those of their employees and, above all, to protect their property, in the face of any damage that Hurricane Beryl could cause in the Mayan area.

Likewise, Octavio de la Torre recalled that, for 20 years, there had not been a hurricane of that magnitude in the Yucatan region, so it is necessary that, for the good of reduce the negative impactact with caution and that business owners be prepared with contingency plans.

Beryl effects

The representative of Concanaco Servutyr stated that, since Beryl has been a bit unpredictable in terms of its trajectory and growth, the effects cannot be estimated until it touches land, so, once the natural phenomenon passes, a damage assessment will be made.

He also said that it is hoped that the situation will not be so serious, especially because the Yucatan Peninsula is one of the main tourist destinations and the possible effects could also affect the tourist influx of those who arrive in the area due to the Summer Vacation.