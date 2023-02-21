Trump announced his desire to immediately call Putin and Zelensky after being elected President of the United States

Former US President Donald Trump, speaking to supporters in Florida, promised to immediately call Russian and Ukrainian leaders Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky if elected head of the American state. His words lead RIA News.

Literally on the same night, as it becomes known about my victory, I will call two people: Putin and Zelensky. I’ll tell them, “We need to meet.” I guarantee that I can resolve this issue… We will close the deal within 24 hours Donald Trump former US President

In early February, Trump said that the administration of US President Joe Biden should not send too much military assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF). Instead, he called on the country’s leadership to seek peace talks. “Europe should do much more, because Europe is probably doing only a small part of what we are doing,” the politician added.

US aid to Ukraine prolongs conflict

The former US president said that Washington’s assistance to Kyiv only prolongs the Ukrainian conflict. He stressed that the situation must be resolved immediately.

Continued infusion of money means postponing the settlement. It delays a lot of things, but it also results in more and more people being killed every day. Donald Trump former US President

Trump expressed confidence that he could resolve the conflict in Ukraine within one day.

On February 20, current US President Joe Biden paid an unannounced visit to Kyiv. According to The New York Times, the politician arrived in the Ukrainian capital by train from Poland.

The American leader met with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, expressed his commitment to Ukraine’s territorial integrity and pledged further support, including a new military aid package.

Related materials:

Under the Trump administration, Russia would not launch a special operation in Ukraine

Trump stressed that under his administration, Russia would not conduct a special military operation in Ukraine.

The politician pointed out that under his presidency, Russian leader Vladimir Putin “would never, ever go to Ukraine.” He indicated that he had seen troops gathering at the border and added that Putin was only negotiating.

And then Joe Biden stepped in, saying that if Russia takes a small part of the territory (Ukraine) for itself, then everything is probably in order. It’s not something worth saying Donald Trump former US President

The former head of the White House expressed the opinion that the leadership of the United States and its authority were shaken after the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan. He called it the most shameful day in the country’s history.

Trump recalled that the United States left behind $ 85 billion in weapons, 13 American servicemen were killed. He added that no one mentions the number of injured and maimed people.

Earlier, the former president of the United States said that he trusted Russian leader Vladimir Putin more than American intelligence.

Before that, he accused the current American leader Joe Biden of having brought the world to the brink of a third world war with his weakness and incompetence. On January 29, the politician once again stressed his readiness to achieve a peaceful settlement of the conflict within 24 hours through negotiations. “This agreement is waiting to be concluded. But there is no one to conclude it, ”he said.