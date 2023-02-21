Guadalajara Jalisco.- Chivas de Guadalajara returned to the Pearl Tapatia after conquering University City on Saturday with the goals of Carlos Cisneros and Daniel Riosthe latter celebrated his first goal with the Flock in the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX and expressed his feelings of helping the team he directs Veljko Paunovic.

“Very happy to be able to help the team, to score my first goal in such an important match, this classic against UNAM Cougars and visiting, always trying to help the team and we got the three points”; he commented for Chivas TV at the end of the J8 match.

Daniel Rios entered the area defended by Sebastian Sosa to finish off with his head and score the first of the game as well as his goalscoring quota, trying to take advantage of the minutes he receives on the field to maintain the support of the coach.

“Well, the truth is, I will always try to take advantage of the minutes that I have helping the team, whether it is with goals or with anything that is asked of me on and off the pitch, I am happy to help with a goal and the three points,” he assured. .

Chivas de Guadalajara is observed on the rise after adding in five straight duels that positions them among the best five in the table. In a week seven points were consolidated and now they think about keeping up the good pace by visiting UANL Tigers in ‘The volcano’.

“I think that the maturity that the team showed in difficult moments, we knew that it was going to be a game suffered. It is not easy to come here, it costs the field and the height and play on the road against a team like UNAM CougarsWe knew what we had to do from the beginning.”

“We are happy, we are on that path, it was a week of three games in which we had to get the maximum points and we are happy to end the week, grateful for the support of the fans and we are giving everything to give them much joy,” he closed. Daniel Rios.