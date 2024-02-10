Trump: US will face terrorist attacks in the not-too-distant future

Former US President Donald Trump said that the country will face terrorist attacks in the not too distant future. This may occur due to the penetration of a large number of illegal migrants into the United States. Trump made this statement to his supporters in South Carolina, reports TASS.

According to the former owner of the White House, people who should not be here have ended up in the United States. “There are people infiltrating our country who could cause enormous problems,” Trump said.

Earlier in February, billionaire Elon Musk criticized the migration policy of the current White House administration. “Instead of securing the borders, this administration and many states are rolling out the red carpet [для нелегальных мигрантов]“, the businessman wrote on social networks.