Trump pleads not guilty to 2020 Georgia election interference charges

The former president of the United States donald trump (2017-2021) pleaded not guilty this Thursday to the charges against him in Georgia for trying to manipulate the results of the 2020 elections, in which he lost by a narrow margin to the Democrat and current president, Joe Biden.

Trump, who is running as a favorite for the Republican Party’s nomination for the 2024 presidential elections, has already pleaded not guilty in the other three criminal proceedings in which he is charged.

The front-runner for the Republican nomination, who faces 13 felony charges, including extortion, entered his plea in a court document waiving his right to appear at an arraignment scheduled for Wednesday of next week.

(Developing).

INTERNATIONAL WRITING