Trump pleads not guilty to 2020 Georgia election interference charges

Former United States President Donald Trump.
The former president declined to appear at an arraignment scheduled for next week.
The former president of the United States donald trump (2017-2021) pleaded not guilty this Thursday to the charges against him in Georgia for trying to manipulate the results of the 2020 elections, in which he lost by a narrow margin to the Democrat and current president, Joe Biden.
Trump, who is running as a favorite for the Republican Party’s nomination for the 2024 presidential elections, has already pleaded not guilty in the other three criminal proceedings in which he is charged.
The front-runner for the Republican nomination, who faces 13 felony charges, including extortion, entered his plea in a court document waiving his right to appear at an arraignment scheduled for Wednesday of next week.
(Developing).
INTERNATIONAL WRITING
