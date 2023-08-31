Thursday, August 31, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Trump pleads not guilty to 2020 Georgia election interference charges

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 31, 2023
in World
0
Trump pleads not guilty to 2020 Georgia election interference charges

Close


Close

Trump

Former United States President Donald Trump.

Former United States President Donald Trump.

The former president declined to appear at an arraignment scheduled for next week.

The former president of the United States donald trump (2017-2021) pleaded not guilty this Thursday to the charges against him in Georgia for trying to manipulate the results of the 2020 elections, in which he lost by a narrow margin to the Democrat and current president, Joe Biden.

Trump, who is running as a favorite for the Republican Party’s nomination for the 2024 presidential elections, has already pleaded not guilty in the other three criminal proceedings in which he is charged.

The front-runner for the Republican nomination, who faces 13 felony charges, including extortion, entered his plea in a court document waiving his right to appear at an arraignment scheduled for Wednesday of next week.

(Developing).

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Trump #pleads #guilty #Georgia #election #interference #charges

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Champions League 2023-2024: the groups have been drawn. The opponents of Naples, Milan, Inter and Lazio

Champions League 2023-2024: the groups have been drawn. The opponents of Naples, Milan, Inter and Lazio

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result