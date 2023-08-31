A woman affected by the passage of Hurricane Idalia, Jewell Bagget, in front of the ruins of the house built by her grandfather in Horseshoe Beach, Florida (USA). CHENEY ORR (REUTERS)

Florida has begun to assess the damage left by the hurricane idalia, which has left significant damage in the coastal areas of the State and which this Thursday, already a tropical storm, threatened to cause dangerous flooding in low-lying areas or near rivers in eastern South and North Carolina. The president of the United States, Joe Biden, who has declared a disaster area in Florida, plans to visit the state next Saturday.

The storm, which made landfall on the northwest coast of Florida on Wednesday as a category 3 hurricane with winds of more than 200 kilometers per hour, is now generating strong winds and torrential rains that can leave up to 23 centimeters of water in some parts of the coast of the Carolinas before continuing on its northeasterly course toward the Atlantic Ocean, according to the US National Weather Service. This organization warns of the possibility of rising water levels in some locations by the sea.

“Driving vehicles can be dangerous,” warned the Service. “Extreme levels of rainfall can result in flash flooding and in urban areas, which may necessitate rescues.” As of Thursday morning, the storm, which is still generating winds of around 100 kilometers per hour, was 70 kilometers from the city of Wilmington, North Carolina.

In Florida, authorities have indicated that it will take days to determine the full extent of the damage. At the moment, the traffic police indicate that two deaths in a vehicle accident can be attributed to the hurricane, and the governor of the State, Ron DeSantis, has indicated that a third could be added in another collision.

The damage, however, seems much less than that caused in 2022 by the hurricane Ian, which claimed the lives of about 150 people and destroyed about 20,000 buildings. The area where the hurricane made landfall is one of Florida’s last great wilderness areas and is sparsely populated. Even so, the investment bank UBS has indicated in a preliminary way in a note that the insured losses will reach around 9,360 million dollars.

“Of course there has been damage to coastal communities,” said Deanne Criswell, the administrator of the US disaster management agency (FEMA), in statements to MSNBC television. The senior official is in Florida to examine with DeSantis the result of the passage of the storm.

The rising tide in coastal areas from the winds and rain brought by Idalia carried seawater kilometers inland, leaving roads and streets inundated. According to Criswell, the rise in sea level could be in some points close to forecasts of 4.5 meters, in the absence of a precise measurement in the coming days.

The senior official considered the low number of fatalities to be good news, which she interpreted as a sign that residents obeyed the mandatory evacuation orders imposed in coastal areas.

In St. Petersburg, a beach town on the central Florida coast, dozens of people had to be rescued by boat. Similar scenes were also recorded in southern Georgia. This Thursday, more than 315,000 homes were still without power in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.

idalia, still in the form of a tropical storm, had caused significant damage in the tobacco-producing province of Pinar del Río, in Cuba. On its journey through the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, it gradually gained strength until it became a category 4 cyclone, with winds exceeding 215 kilometers per hour, and threatening a “catastrophic” flood of water. Shortly before making landfall, it lost strength to become a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale, out of a maximum of five.

Biden visited FEMA headquarters in Washington on Thursday to receive updates on assistance operations in affected states. In statements to the press, she indicated that she has spoken by phone for the third consecutive day with Governor DeSantis, also a Republican candidate for the White House in next year’s elections. “We have spoken again this morning; It seems that we should have a direct line between the two, the governor and myself. We have spoken this morning, I have informed her that I approved the disaster declaration ”for Florida, she has told her.

