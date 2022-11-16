Donald Trump officially announces his participation in the US presidential election in 2024

Former US President Donald Trump has officially announced that he will run for president in 2024. This is reported TASS.

“In order to make America great and majestic again, I am announcing my candidacy for President of the United States tonight,” Trump said, speaking from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Earlier, Trump filed an application for the nomination of his candidacy for the presidency of the United States. In turn, the incumbent US Democrat Joe Biden, speaking to reporters at the White House, stated that he intended to finally decide on his candidacy for a second term in early 2023.