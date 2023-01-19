Trump ready to return to Facebook, the former US president had been banned after the Capitol Hill events

Donald Trump prepares his return to Facebook: the lawyers of the ex president of the United States sent a letter to the founder of the social network, Mark Zuckerberg asking to be readmitted. The announcement comes directly from his campaign team, who have urged voters not to “silence a presidential candidate”.

The former American president’s lawyer asked Zuckerberg, asking him for “a meeting to discuss the rapid readmission” of Donald Trump on the social network. “We believe the suspension of the president’s Facebook account Trump has radically distorted and narrowed public debate,” he argues Scott Gast in the missive. The text urges the social platform to “promote real dialogue, not silence a presidential candidate”.

Former Republican president had been suspended from the social for two years after the assault carried out by his supporters on Capitol on January 6th 2021. Facebook had estimated that Donald Trump could only return when the “public safety risks are gone”. Interviewed by AFP, a spokesman for Meta, he promised a decision “in the coming weeks” on the fate of the former president. Finally, it should be remembered that the American president has already been “rehabilitated” on Twitter but for now he has given up on reactivating a account on the “social media of twitter”, preferring to stay on his truth platform.

Subscribe to the newsletter

