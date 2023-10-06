Washington (agencies)

Former US President Donald Trump commented on the proposals of a number of Republican lawmakers for him to assume the position of Speaker of the US House of Representatives after the ouster of its Speaker, Kevin McCarthy, a few days ago.

“They asked me if I would do it for a short period of time now, until they come to a conclusion – I’m not doing it because I want to, I will do it if necessary,” Trump said, adding that he is focused on his presidential campaign but would be open to taking office “for a period of 30 or so.” 60 or 90 days,” Fox News reported yesterday.

A source familiar with the talks told CNN that Trump was “fascinated” by the idea proposed by some Republican members of the House of Representatives on a temporary basis.

Trump told those around him this week that while he was “flattered,” he did not seriously enjoy the idea, according to two people who spoke to him about ousting Kevin McCarthy.