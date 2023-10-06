Capitals (Union)

The Japanese government intends to provide aid in the form of grants to those displaced from the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and to those affected by floods in Libya, according to a statement issued by the Japanese Foreign Ministry yesterday. The statement explained that the delivery of aid, which includes daily necessary needs, will be through the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

According to the Armenian government, more than 100,000 Armenian residents of Nagorno-Karabakh have fled to Armenia. Japan will also provide $3 million in aid, in the form of emergency grants, to those affected by the massive floods that struck eastern Libya last month, and the aid will be provided through the International Organization for Migration and the United Nations Children’s Fund. (UNICEF).

Survivors are still suffering from the psychological burden of the disaster, while thousands of them still do not know the fate of their loved ones, despite nearly a month having passed since the floods that struck eastern Libya.

On the night of September 10, Storm “Daniel” struck the east of the country, specifically the city of Derna overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, with a population of 100,000 people. This led to the collapse of two dams and the occurrence of a tsunami-sized flood that swept away everything in its path.

After clinging to the hope of finding survivors and waiting for bodies recovered from the sea to arrive at the port, a state of despair grips the city’s residents, more than three weeks after the disaster that killed more than four thousand people and left thousands missing, according to the Libyan authorities. The International Relief Committee, a non-governmental organization that sent its medical teams to the affected areas the day after the floods, said, “The survivors must now deal with the shock.”

Elie Abu Aoun, director of the International Relief Committee in Libya, said, “With the disappearance of entire neighborhoods, the mental health of those affected must be guaranteed, in addition to the basic services” that the city lacks.

He warned that children “are the most vulnerable, exposed to severe deprivation,” and face the risk of subsequent effects and “delayed development.”

UNICEF said that this tragedy “has plunged children and parents into a state of extreme frustration,” especially because of “the destruction of their homes and the loss of their loved ones.”