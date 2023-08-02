Former US president Donald Trump was charged on Tuesday for his attempts to reverse the results of the 2020 presidential election, a campaign that culminated in the storming of the Capitol in Washington by his supporters on January 6, 2021. American media report this.

Trump, a frontrunner in the race for the Republican nomination for next year’s presidential election, is charged in the indictment on four counts, including conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy to obstruct official proceedings. Six Trump supporters have also been charged: four lawyers, a Justice Department official and a political counsel.

The charges against Trump stem from the Justice Department’s investigation led by Special Counsel Jack Smith. Smith has conducted a lengthy investigation into attempts by Trump and his allies to deny his opponent Joe Biden’s November 2020 election victory and impede the peaceful transfer of power. Those efforts culminated in the Capitol storming by Trump supporters to prevent the ratification of Biden’s victory.

It is the third time in more than four months that the former president has been charged. He is also being prosecuted for his handling of state secret documents following his departure from the White House, also in response to Smith’s investigation. And in New York a case is pending from New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg over hush money that Trump allegedly paid to porn star Stormy Daniels to cover up an alleged affair before the 2016 presidential election.

Influencing elections

The 77-year-old Trump, who first reported the indictment himself on his social network Truth Social, says he is innocent. He dismisses the charges against him as politically motivated attempts to influence the 2024 election and dissuade him from returning to the White House. “I have heard that in order to interfere in the 2024 presidential election, deranged Jack Smith will be issuing another bogus indictment against your favorite president,” he wrote on Truth Social.

The charges were expected since the former president reported on July 18 that he had received a letter from the special counsel informing him that he was a target of the investigation. A House of Representatives committee that spent months investigating the storming of the Capitol recommended last year that Trump be prosecuted for his role in the uprising.

Trump, who has a huge lead over his opponents in the race for the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election, is the first former president in US history to be prosecuted. The charges against him, or lawsuits ensuing from them, will not prevent him from running for office — or an eventual return to the White House.

Incidentally, Trump is still facing charges in the state of Georgia for attempting to falsify the election results in that state. That case, which centers on a phone call in which Trump asked the top election official in the state to “find” thousands of votes for him, is expected to lead to an indictment this month by Fani Willis, chief prosecutor of Fulton County, which includes the city of Atlanta.

