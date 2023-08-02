Trump vs. Justice



In a new episode of the legal battle against the former US president, the Department of Justice announced the indictment of four new charges against Trump, after an investigation into the tycoon’s efforts to “retain power” after his electoral defeat against Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

“Conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct legal proceeding; obstruction of legal proceeding; and conspiracy against rights.” These are the new violations of US law for which Donald Trump was accused this Tuesday from the Department of Justice of the North American nation.

The ex-president would have cooperated with six other individuals, whose identity was not revealed, to prevent the certification of the victory of current President Joe Biden in the US Congress. Trump is singled out for “falsely” claiming that the election results were fraudulent.

A media campaign that “created an intense national atmosphere of mistrust and anger and eroded public faith in the administration of the elections” and that resulted in the assault on the capitol on January 6, 2021, two months after the defeat of the Republican.

The Trump campaign team has already reacted to the new accusations through a statement on ‘Truth Social’, a social network owned by the tycoon, where they describe the case as a “political persecution” that they compare to the period of Nazi Germany.

“The illegality of these persecutions of President Trump and his followers are reminiscent of Nazi Germany in the 1930s, the former Soviet Union and other authoritarian and dictatorial regimes,” said the statement published from the official profile of the now Republican candidate.





Trump is summoned to appear on August 3 in a federal court in Washington DC to respond to the new accusations by the State Department.

News in development…