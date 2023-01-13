Lawyers for the Trump Organization gather for the sentencing hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York. / REUTERS

Although corporations “cannot spend time in jail”, the United States has made a reminder to entities and executives this Friday that “you cannot defraud the tax authorities and get away with it.” That is how clear Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney, has made it. Juan Merchan, a New York judge, has sentenced the Trump Organization, the former president’s family business, to pay a fine of 1.61 million dollars (around 1.5 million euros) after convicting it of conspiring to defraud to the tax authorities for fifteen years.

The sentencing comes after jurors last month found two Trump Organization affiliates guilty of 17 criminal counts. Merchan sentenced Allen Weisselberg, who worked for the Republican mogul’s family for half a century and was the company’s former chief financial officer, to five months in prison after he testified as the prosecution’s main witness. Susan Necheles, one of the defense attorneys, said the former president’s company plans to appeal.