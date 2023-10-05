Former President of the United States Donald Trump asked his successor, Joe Biden, this Thursday, to apologize for “taking so long” to reinforce the wall on the border with Mexico.

Trump spoke this way on his Truth Social social network after Biden ordered on Wednesday to reinforce the border wall with Mexico in one of the areas where irregular migrant crossings have been recorded the most.

“Will Joe Biden apologize to me and to the United States for taking so long to get going and allowing our country to be flooded with 15 million illegal immigrants, from places unknown? I’ll wait for his apology!“Trump said on his social network.

In reality, since Biden arrived at the White House in 2021, 3.8 million immigrants have arrived in the United States irregularly, of which 2.3 million requested asylum, according to data from Syracuse University, which compiles information from the Office of Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

In the campaign for the 2020 elections, Biden promised to stop building the wall with Mexico and, shortly after arriving at the White House in January 2021, He promised to review the resources previously committed to that work so that more funds could be allocated.

Hundreds of migrants walk in a caravan in the municipality of Tapachula, in the state of Chiapas (Mexico).

However, the Department of Homeland Security published a notice on Wednesday in the Federal Register, the official journal in which regulations are disseminated, to announce that the construction of the wall in areas of the Rio Grande valley needed to be resumed “immediately”, one of the areas where the most crossings are recorded.



To carry out the construction work, the Department of Homeland Security will exempt compliance with more than twenty environmental, public health and cultural conservation regulations.

When asked about it this Thursday, Biden reaffirmed that he does not believe the wall is effective, but argued that Congress is now forcing him to spend funds that had been approved for the wall in 2019, when Trump was still governing.

According to the White House, The Government has repeatedly asked Congress to allocate those funds for the wall to other items, but the Legislature has refused.



Control of Congress is currently divided with the Democrats in power in the Senate and the Republicans holding the majority in the Lower House.

Immigration will be one of the crucial issues in the 2024 presidential elections, in which Biden is seeking re-election and could once again face Trump, who starts as the favorite in his party’s primaries to end up being the Republican candidate.

EFE

