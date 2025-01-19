The American president-elect, donald trumpconfirmed this Sunday that will grant an extension to TikTok this very Monday, the day of his inauguration, for 90 days so that he can operate in the country. In addition, he has proposed as a solution that the company, until now ByteDance, be 50% US owned.

“Save TikTok“, the president-elect proclaimed on his social network Truth Social before announcing that he will issue the presidential decree.

“I’ve asked companies not to let TikTok stay down! I’m issuing an executive order on Monday to extend the deadline for the application of the law’s prohibitions and that we can achieve an agreement that protects our national security,” he explained.

The order, Trump explains, specifies that there will be no consequences for any company that has prevented TikTok from being disabled. “Americans deserve to see our exciting inauguration on Monday and other events and conversations,” he stressed.

As a solution, he has stated that he would “like USA had 50% ownership in a joint venture. “This is how we would save TikTok, we would keep it in good hands and we would make it easier for it to continue transmitting,” he noted.

“Without permission from the United States, there is no TikTok. With our permission, it is worth hundreds of billions of dollars, perhaps trillions. That’s why my first option is a joint venture between the current owners and/or new owners in which the United States has 50% of the property,” he concluded.

The application had announced this Sunday the end of their services in US territory “temporarily” and has assured that it is working to return to operations “as soon as possible.” This Friday, the Supreme Court endorsed the law that stipulates the suspension of the use of the audiovisual platform as of January 19 throughout the country when considering it a security threat of the Americans.

“We regret that a US law banning TikTok goes into effect on January 19 and forces us to temporarily stop our services out of service“, reads a notification sent to users of the application.

“We are working to restore our service in the US as soon as possible, and we appreciate your support. Please stay tuned,” the platform added in the same message, in which it is grateful that “President Trump has indicated that he will work to restore TikTok once he takes the Presidency.”

The possibility of granting such a moratorium – subject to specific conditions – is provided for in the law approved last year and recently declared constitutional. Thus, TikTok has been forced to fulfill your warning to go “black” if he did not receive “clarity and guarantees” about his legal situation before this Sunday.

Removal from app stores

Hours after the withdrawal, Apple and Google have proceeded to remove TikTok from your app stores mobile phones in the United States, as required by law, as confirmed by the Cupertino company, “obliged to comply with the laws in the jurisdictions where it operates.”

The law, signed in April by the president Joe Bidenorders TikTok’s parent company, China-based ByteDance Ltd., to divest its U.S. business, which ByteDance refused to door face closure. US companies that host or distribute TikTok in the US are now required to stop doing so, or risk potentially billions of dollars in fines.

The law does not mention American companies by name, but stipulates that it would be illegal for “an entity,” “a marketplace” such as a mobile app store or “Internet hosting services to allow distribution, maintenance or updating” from TikTok and other ByteDance products.

Companies that break the law could face prosecution huge sanctions determined “multiplying $5,000 by the number of users.” In a country where more than half the population is on TikTok (the app claims 170 million monthly users in the United States), those fines could add up quickly.

Apple has also removed other applications developed by ByteDance and its subsidiaries, including CapCut, Lemon8 and Lark, a work productivity application similar to Slack, as well as the well-known superhero video game MARVEL SNAP.