“There are no objective tests to accurately diagnose PASC (Post-Acute Sequelae from Sars-Cov-2) syndrome, a form of Long Covid at the cardiovascular level”. This was established by a cohort study of the American College of Physicians published in ‘Annals of Internal Medicine’. “The data also suggest that many of the long-term symptoms of PASC are due to ongoing inflammation, rather than viral invasion of the affected area”, the researchers specify. Researchers from the National Institutes of Health studied more than 10 thousand adult patients enrolled in the ‘Recover’ study (Researching Covid to Enhance Recovery) to investigate the laboratory clinical markers of Sars-CoV-2 and PASC. Well, the researchers found “that none of the 25 clinical laboratory values ​​evaluated in the study could serve as a clinically useful biomarker of PASC”.

An accompanying editorial by researchers at Johns Hopkins University explains “that some of the greatest unsolved challenges of the Covid pandemic involve understanding, diagnosing, and treating Long Covid.”