Then-US President Donald Trump spoke at a rally in Washington on January 6, 2021. © Jacquelyn Martin/AP/dpa

Former US President Donald Trump faces bankruptcy in court and is now required to release documents relating to the attack on the Capitol.

Washington – Former US President Donald Trump cannot refuse to provide documents to the committee investigating the storming of the Capitol following a decision by the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court, by a majority of eight of the nine judges, rejected Trump’s request for an emergency stay of a lower court order.

Ex-President Trump invoked the so-called executive privilege in court. This is the President’s prerogative to keep certain information secret. However, a federal court had ordered the release of the estimated 800 pages of documents to the House Committee. The court had said executive privilege was there to protect the government, not a person who was no longer president. The privilege does not exist “for all time,” it said in November.

President Joe Biden has consented to the release of the information by the National Archives to the Committee. The Supreme Court’s decision should now pave the way for the release of documents from Trump’s time in the White House. The panel plans to complete its investigation before the November congressional election.

After an inciting speech by Trump, his supporters stormed the seat of the US Congress in Washington on January 6, 2021 to prevent confirmation of Biden’s election victory. The attack killed five people and injured dozens. The attack on the heart of US democracy shook the country. dpa