Cats, dogs and other pets will be included in the bill on mandatory labeling and registration of animals. Such details “Izvestia” disclosed the first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on Ecology, Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Vladimir Burmatov with reference to the Russian Ministry of Agriculture.

According to the deputy, the ministry will prepare the corresponding amendments to the document for the second reading. In its current version, it refers only to farm animals. The bill was submitted by the government to the State Duma in November 2021. Initially, the norms were developed to record and label, including pets, but were excluded from the document.

According to Burmatov, citizens turn to him asking where the amendments on cats and dogs have disappeared, since “people are waiting for their registration most of all.” “Because there are so many lost animals that, if identified, would be easier to find. It is also impossible to hold negligent owners responsible for a discarded pet, ”he explained.

The parliamentarian added that registration of animals is necessary, in addition, it should be free, and the identification of pets is variable, “so that the owner himself chooses the method of marking the pet: it will be a tag, a brand or a chip.”