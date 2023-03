How did you feel about the content of this article?

Former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) promised this Tuesday (28) to “reverse tax increases” if he returns to the White House to “stop the inflation nightmare” of the Joe Biden government, which he blamed for the “highest inflation in decades” recorded in the country.

In a video released through his “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) campaign, Trump attacked Biden by accusing the current president of creating “the highest inflation in decades” along with a “radical Democratic Congress”.

“Now, the inflation and high interest rates that Joe Biden caused have resulted in the banking crisis, a disaster of historic proportions. I will reverse Biden’s tax and regulatory increases and return to a pro-jobs, pro-growth, pro-worker that puts America first,” he pledged.

In the recording, titled “The Biden Banking Crisis Is a Disaster of Historic Proportions,” Trump, who in January relaunched his election campaign to run for the Republican primary, said “America needs a president who knows how to run the economy.” .

“Biden and his congressional promoters are directly responsible for creating this economic catastrophe. And with Joe Biden at the wheel, the situation will only get worse. That’s what is happening in almost every industry,” he commented.

In the video, he also called the “Green New Deal”, which focuses on investing in zero-emission energy sources, a “socialist joke”.

Earlier this month, Biden presented a proposed 2024 budget aimed at winning over the working class with tax increases for the rich and more resources for social programs, which would mean a step back from the tax reform passed in 2017 under the Trump administration.