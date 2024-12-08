Trump assures that Al Assad has fled Syria due to Russia’s abandonment: “He is no longer interested in protecting him”

The American president affirms that Vladimir Putin lost interest in Syria because of the war in Ukraine: “There was no reason to stay there” Syrian rebels enter Damascus: everything we know so far

“Assad is gone,” said the President of the United States, Donald Trump, regarding the flight of Syrian President Bashar Al Assad, who has abandoned Damascus after the arrival of the rebels in the Syrian capital. Trump has issued a statement about the fall of Al Assad’s presidency and the victory of the coalition of Islamist rebel groups, in which he blames Russia for what happened: “Assad has fled the country. His protector, Russia, Russia, Russia, led by Vladimir Putin, was no longer interested in protecting him any longer.”

“There was no reason why Russia had to stay there in the first place. “They lost all interest in Syria because of the war in Ukraine, in which almost 600,000 Russian soldiers have been injured or killed by a war that should not have started and that could continue forever,” Trump says in the text he shared on the social network he runs, Truth Social.

“Russia and Iran are weakened states at the moment, the first because of Ukraine and the bad economy, the second because of Israel and its success in the fight. Likewise, Zelensky and Ukraine would like to make a deal and stop the madness,” the US president continues. “They have lost 400,000 soldiers in a ridiculous way, and many more civilians. There should be an immediate ceasefire and negotiations should begin. “Too many lives are being wasted unnecessarily, too many families are being torn apart, and if it continues, it can turn into something much bigger.”

“I know Vladimir well,” the statement concludes. “This is the time to act. China can help. The world is waiting!”

#Trump #assures #Assad #fled #Syria #due #Russias #abandonment #longer #interested #protecting