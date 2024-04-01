Deportivo Cali suffered a resounding defeat this Sunday against Águilas, 4-2, in Palmaseca. The party, beyond the sugar crisis, unleashed ridicule on social networks for a comment by the narrator Javier Fernandezthe Goal Singer.

When the game had not started and he was in the formal events, the channel's main narrator Win Sports He stated that there was little public presence in the stadium. “The number of people in the stadium is very small, and very small for basic reasons, we know everything that has happened with the green and white team.”

His intervention unleashed ridicule and criticism on social networks, since the match between Cali and Águilas was played behind closed doors.

The match did not have fans present due to a feeling that the Cali team received from the Disciplinary Commission after the invasion of the field in the game against Patriotas.

In its bulletin, the Commission stated that Cali “must first comply with the pending sanction consisting of total suspension of the position for one (1) date, then proceed with compliance with the sanction decreed in the present case, that is, two ( 2) dates of partial suspension of the plaza (north side western tribune).

Although the narrator's colleagues specified the situation of the match, the Singer later insisted: “I feel like the times when we broadcast with empty stadiums.”

Due to the sanction imposed, Deportivo Cali launched a fan support campaign prior to the match through the purchase of a symbolic ticket, to help with the club's finances.

