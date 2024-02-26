The former president of the United States Donald Trump, accused of fraud and fined by a New York court with a million-dollar figure, appealed this Monday, February 26, against the sentence for appreciating “errors of law or fact”, an expected appeal after having previously accused the judge of having political motivations after the judicial rulings, The court imposed on February 16 a fine of 355 million dollars (which with interest now amounts to 450 million dollars) after verifying that the former president manipulated values ​​of his properties to fraudulently obtain better credit conditions.

The sentence does not only include the million-dollar payment, It also limits the former president's ability to do business. in New York State for the next three years.

Within this case, the former president, his sons Donald Jr and Eric and his family empire, the Trump Organization, were accused by the New York Justice of having colossally inflated the value of their skyscrapers, luxury hotels and fields during the 2010s. golf courses to obtain more favorable loans from banks.

But his lawyers already went to the Manhattan Appellate Division to request that the verdict be set aside of Judge Arthur Engoron, of the Manhattan Supreme Court, and to decide whether the same magistrate “made errors of law and/or fact” or if he abused his “discretion and/or jurisdiction,” according to local media.

Trump's appeal documents did not address whether he was seeking to stay collection of the judgment while he appeals, providing money, assets or an appeal bond to cover the amount owed for an automatic stay.

In fact, Each day without contributing the requested amount of money has a penalty of $112,000. If this intermediate appeals court upholds the same decision, Trump can go to the state Court of Appeals, the highest court in New York.

“A perfect company, a lot of money, big buildings, everything great”

Trump's appeal comes after the tycoon accused the judge of being politically motivated. In fact, the former president went to the appeals court while the trial was taking place.

According to Trump, he is being punished for “having built a perfect company, a lot of money, great buildings, everything great.”





But Justice does not think the same. Judge Engoron ruled the imposition of a fine that is divided into several charges: to Trump and his companies, for a combined value of 355 million dollars; to her two oldest children, four million dollars each; and a former executive of the company, one million dollars.

Including pre-trial interest – 9% – Trump has to pay about $454 million, according to the text of the appeal filed in the New York Supreme Court.

The Prosecutor's Office, which was the one who put Trump and his collaborators on the bench for inflating the company's assets for years, asked for even more: $370 million and not being able to do business in New York for life.

Trump faces justice as he seeks presidential candidacy

While he is judicially cornered in multiple cases, Trump continues to campaign to be the Republican candidate for the White House. Moving at cruising speed through the states that hold primaries, The former president won the game against Nikki Haley in his own home, South Carolinaand is already considering the nomination.

Everything Donald Trump touches turns to chaos. Republicans have lost winnable races in Michigan again and again. Let's make the GOP a winning party again. https://t.co/qtjyVsEYP3 — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 26, 2024



For her part, Haley assures that she will not give up and continues to raise funds to dethrone her Republican opponent. Knowing that the super tuesday March 5 will be decisive, the candidate arrives in Michigan, the next state to hold primaries, to try to reverse the situation.

At the moment, Trump has 110 delegates, while Haley only has 20.

