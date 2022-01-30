The incompetent and weak policy of US President Joe Biden could provoke a third world war. This was announced on Saturday, January 29, by the 45th head of the White House, Donald Trump, speaking to his supporters at the “Save America” ​​action in the city of Conroe (Texas). Broadcasted by TV channel foxnews.

“Biden’s weakness and incompetence poses a real risk of a third world war,” he said.

The former American leader stressed that under Biden, North Korea has dramatically increased the number of missile launches, China is threatening Taiwan, and Iran has approached the creation of a nuclear bomb. In addition, Trump pointed to the weak management of the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.

As The New York Times reported on January 29, no country has ever intended to impose such extensive restrictions on such a large economy as the planned US sanctions against Russia in the event of an escalation of the situation around Ukraine. The authors of the article came to the conclusion that such measures would provoke disorder first in the economies of developed countries, and then destabilize the entire financial system of the world. This, according to analysts, is not counting retaliatory measures from Russia.

In recent weeks, Western politicians and members of the media have been spreading numerous speculations about possible Russian aggression against Ukraine. The Russian side has repeatedly denied such statements. Moscow emphasized that it was not hatching plans for an “invasion” of Ukraine, and that all measures for the combat training of troops were carried out within Russian territory.

On January 28, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov pointed out that Western countries and the United States are “hysterically” developing the topic of a threat to Ukraine from the Russian Federation. The diplomat stressed that Russia is not going to start a war with Ukraine.