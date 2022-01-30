Dhe self-declared nuclear power North Korea has undertaken its largest missile test since 2017 despite international sanctions. North Korea fired a medium-range missile on Sunday that flew about 800 kilometers toward the open sea, the South Korean Armed Forces General Staff said. The ballistic missile has reached a flight altitude of 2000 kilometers.

With the test, North Korea broke its self-imposed moratorium on tests of medium- and long-range missiles. The test ban also applied to nuclear tests. Medium-range missiles are missiles with a range of 800 to 5500 kilometers.

South Korean President Moon Jae In accused the neighboring country on Sunday of violating UN resolutions. The resolutions ban North Korea from testing ballistic missiles. These are usually surface-to-surface missiles that can also carry a nuclear warhead.

More and more missile tests

North Korea had already tested missiles several times since the beginning of the year. Before the latest test, the country said it had fired two “tactical surface-to-surface guided missiles” with conventional warheads on Thursday.

Japan also confirmed the recent North Korean missile test. The missile apparently fell into the Sea of ​​Japan (Korean: East Sea), the Japanese news agency Kyodo quoted government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno as saying. Tokyo lodged a protest against the test.

North Korea regularly tests different types of missiles. For years, the communist leadership in Pyongyang has been pushing ahead with the development of missiles that could be equipped with nuclear warheads. It is therefore subject to harsh international sanctions.

Diplomacy at an impasse

In the face of criticism of its missile tests, North Korea claims it is exercising its right to self-defense, among other things. The country has declared itself a nuclear power. Due to the negotiations about its nuclear weapons program, however, its status is open. The US negotiations with North Korea have not progressed for a good three years.