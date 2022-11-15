Donald Trump will probably announce this Tuesday his candidacy for the 2024 presidentialignoring calls from some Republicans to give up the baton after the poor results of his protégés in the mid-term elections.

The Republican millionaire promised a “big announcement” at his luxurious residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, at 9:00 p.m. local time. After barely veiled hints, the content is intuited.

It is perhaps the most important speech delivered in the history of the United States.

His adviser, Jason Miller, promised a “very professional, very formal” statement, although the former president is expected to be surrounded by a group of supporters “with signs.”

But Trump is unpredictable and can change his mind at the last minute. Delaying the announcement, as some of his advisers have suggested, is complicated considering that he has already boasted that “it may be the most important speech delivered in the history of the United States.”

no red wave

When he came to power in November 2016, few expected it. And once in the White House he shook the customs to impose his presidential style.

If this Tuesday he presents himself for the Republican nomination, he could live his revenge against Joe Biden, whose victory in 2020 he never recognized and who also intends to run, although he will decide early next year.

Supporters of US President Trump in the Capitol Rotunda after breaching Capitol Hill security in Washington, DC, the United States, January 6, 2021. Photo: EFE / EPA / JIM LO SCALZO

Trump left Washington in chaos after his supporters stormed the Capitol. But he chose to stay in the political arena and continue to raise funds and give rallies across the country.

Ahead of the midterm elections on November 8, Trump seemed determined to take advantage of the predicted defeat of the Democrats and the overwhelming success of the Republicans to come back triumphant.

But the red wave, the color of the Republicans, on which the Conservatives were counting has been left in the lurch. The Democrats retain control of the Senate and although the Republicans will most likely regain control of the House of Representatives, it will be by less margin than they thought.

Republican supporters gather for a rally with Trump in Pennsylvania this weekend.

These disappointing results, especially those of some of the candidates supported by Trump, cloud his presidential plans. Several influential Republican voices have even called for him to step away from the party’s leadership.

Duel in Florida?

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis had refused to impose a lockdown on the state.

Part of the conservatives bet on another possible candidate for the White House: the governor of Florida Ron DeSantis, 44 years old. The new star of the hard right emerged from the mid-term elections strengthened and warned that his fight “is just beginning.”

For the time being, Trump retains undeniable popularity among the base, which flocks to rallies in their characteristic red caps. In fact, the polls continue to show him as the winner in a Republican primary.

However, the former president’s numerous legal problems threaten his career back to the White House. The former president is the subject of several investigations for his role in the attack on the headquarters of Congress on January 6, 2021 and for his management of the White House archives, among others.

But he, following his “instinct”, as always, knows that so far he has survived all the scandals and is still standing despite the many times that he was finished.

