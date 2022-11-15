Jordan – Spain: how to watch on TV, online streaming, latest team news and forecast

The Spanish team will face Jordan in the only preparation match they have before the World Cup. Luis Enrique is causing a lot to talk about in recent days, either because of his call (which almost no one has liked) or because of his latest invention: the stream after the games to talk to the fans.
What is clear is that the coach does everything for and for the good of Spain. He receives a lot of criticism, but in the end, he always ends up giving results as he already showed on his Twitter profile when the UEFA Nations League group stage ended.
Date: Thursday, November 17
Location: Amman
Stadium: Amman International Stadium
Schedule: 17:00 in Spain, 10:00 in Mexico, 12:00 in Argentina
Referee: to be confirmed
Channel: the 1
Online streaming: RTVE. it is
Hours: 17:00
Channel: ESPN2 Argentina
Online streaming: Star+
Schedule: 12:00
Channel: ESPN2 Mexico
Online streaming: Star+
Schedule: 10:00
Channel: to be confirmed
Online streaming: to be confirmed
Schedule: 8:00 AM West Coast / 11:00 AM East Coast
WHERE TO SEE THE HIGHLIGHTS?
They can be seen at the end of the game on the RTVE Play YouTube channel
SPAIN: EVVDV
JORDAN: VDVVV
NEWS OF THE SPANISH TEAM
The Spanish team has already announced the numbers with which it will play the World Cup. Pedri with 26, Ansu Fati with 25, Nico Williams with 12 and Marco Asensio with 10 stand out. Luis Enrique has not left everyone happy with his call-up and has announced that he is going to stream after the games to talk with the fans about the match. Here’s the video in case you haven’t seen it:
POSSIBLE LINEUP OF THE SPANISH SELECTION
Goalie: unai simon
Defenses: Carvajal, Pau, Laporte, Alba
Media: Busquets, Pedri, Gavi
Forwards: Ferran, Morata, Sarabia
NEWS FROM JORDAN
It is a team that will not go to the World Cup but that arrives in a very good run to this meeting with the Spanish team. They are obviously not one of the superpowers on the current scene, but they have won four of their last five meetings.
POSSIBLE ALIGNMENT OF JORDAN
Goalie: layla
Defenses: Al-Arab, Al-Naimat, Al-Rawabdeh, Olwan
Media: Haddad, Al-Dumeiri, Naseeb
Forwards: Samir, Al-Taarami, Abdulrahman
FORECAST
The Spanish team should have no problems winning the match and arriving at the World Cup with good feelings. Jordan 0-3 Spain.
THERE ARE NO PLAYERS WHO ARRIVE INJURED
