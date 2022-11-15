Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Jordan – Spain: how to watch on TV, online streaming, latest team news and forecast

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 15, 2022
in Sports
0

The Spanish team will face Jordan in the only preparation match they have before the World Cup. Luis Enrique is causing a lot to talk about in recent days, either because of his call (which almost no one has liked) or because of his latest invention: the stream after the games to talk to the fans.

What is clear is that the coach does everything for and for the good of Spain. He receives a lot of criticism, but in the end, he always ends up giving results as he already showed on his Twitter profile when the UEFA Nations League group stage ended.

Date: Thursday, November 17
Location: Amman
Stadium: Amman International Stadium
Schedule: 17:00 in Spain, 10:00 in Mexico, 12:00 in Argentina
Referee: to be confirmed

Channel: the 1
Online streaming: RTVE. it is
Hours: 17:00

Channel: ESPN2 Argentina
Online streaming: Star+
Schedule: 12:00

Channel: ESPN2 Mexico
Online streaming: Star+
Schedule: 10:00

Channel: to be confirmed
Online streaming: to be confirmed
Schedule: 8:00 AM West Coast / 11:00 AM East Coast

WHERE TO SEE THE HIGHLIGHTS?

They can be seen at the end of the game on the RTVE Play YouTube channel

SPAIN: EVVDV

JORDAN: VDVVV

NEWS OF THE SPANISH TEAM

The Spanish team has already announced the numbers with which it will play the World Cup. Pedri with 26, Ansu Fati with 25, Nico Williams with 12 and Marco Asensio with 10 stand out. Luis Enrique has not left everyone happy with his call-up and has announced that he is going to stream after the games to talk with the fans about the match. Here’s the video in case you haven’t seen it:

POSSIBLE LINEUP OF THE SPANISH SELECTION

Alvaro

Morata / Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Goalie: unai simon

Defenses: Carvajal, Pau, Laporte, Alba

Media: Busquets, Pedri, Gavi

Forwards: Ferran, Morata, Sarabia

NEWS FROM JORDAN

Jordan v Australia - International Friendly

Jordan/Mohamed Farag/GettyImages

It is a team that will not go to the World Cup but that arrives in a very good run to this meeting with the Spanish team. They are obviously not one of the superpowers on the current scene, but they have won four of their last five meetings.

POSSIBLE ALIGNMENT OF JORDAN

Muse Al-Taamari

Jordan/Mohamed Farag/GettyImages

Goalie: layla

Defenses: Al-Arab, Al-Naimat, Al-Rawabdeh, Olwan

Media: Haddad, Al-Dumeiri, Naseeb

Forwards: Samir, Al-Taarami, Abdulrahman

FORECAST

The Spanish team should have no problems winning the match and arriving at the World Cup with good feelings. Jordan 0-3 Spain.

THERE ARE NO PLAYERS WHO ARRIVE INJURED

