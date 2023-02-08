Chiara Ferragni, probably the influencers most powerful on the planet, has used its looks of the Sanremo Festival to launch feminist messages. The Italian, led by Maria Grazia Chiuri, Dior’s creative director, has worn four dresses with powerful messages that are a plea against patriarchy. The shameless dress, the hate dress, the manifest dress and the cage dress are a collection of feminist fashion that has generated a lot of buzz online. The four photos accumulate more than five million views. likes and hundreds of thousands of comments. This is how Chiara Ferragni and Maria Grazia Chiuri explained the meaning of each of the pieces and what they wanted to convey through them.

-The shameless dress

«Call attention to the rights of women, their bodies and how the disposition of the female body continues to be questioned. This was the goal. The idea is that the dress, in flesh-colored tulle, reproduces the natural body and freed from that shame that has always been imposed on all of us, starting with Eva, the first woman in history induced to feel shame. This illusion of nudity wants to remind everyone of the right and gender equality. This illusion of nudity wants to remind us that whoever decides to show or feel sexy does not justify the violence of men or that their guilt is mitigated. This is the body of a woman, Chiara’s, who wants to give a voice to all the women in the world who have felt questioned and mistreated, to all those who tell them that their body generates shame, that it is only an object of desire that encourages sin. This is everyone’s body. Those without sin who cast the first stone! “, says the statement.

-The dress of hate

“With this dress of peplum we bring to the stage of the Ariston Theater some of the criticisms directed at Chiara about her appearance, her body and above all her freedom to feel like a woman and mother. The hate phrases embroidered in black pearls are true insults to those who haters they turn to their photos posted on Instagram every day. Maria Grazia Chiuri came up with the idea of ​​embroidering these words in black on a white background like the page of a book that narrates that fruitless hatred against which we fight every day ”, she explains the influencers on his Instagram. Among the embroidered comments you can read phrases like “when is porn?” or “More than a mother, an escort”.

-The Manifest Dress

“When we started thinking about the dresses for the two nights of Sanremo, we immediately realized that we didn’t want clothes just because they were eccentric or pretentiously pretty, but we felt the need to bring a social message to the most popular stage in Italy. The manifesto dress that gives way to the Sanremo Festival is the result of a conversation between Maria Grazia, Rachele Regini, Claire Fontaine and Fulvia Carnevale, from the artistic duo Claire Fontaine Dior. The result is a black silk corolla dress embroidered with the phrase Thoughts free (Thinking sets you free). The simple, yet powerful words come from a work by Claire Fontaine that we hope will inspire all women to feel free to step out of the role that society has imposed on them. An awareness of Chiara Ferragni herself who fights not to be locked up in a space identified for her by the patriarchy, and also a promise that she makes every day while she fights not to feel guilty for her success as a woman. Thoughts free It’s dedicated to all women who just want to feel themselves without being judged.”

-The cage dress

«Freeing the new generations from the gender stereotypes in which women have felt locked up. This is the idea that Maria Grazia Chiuri wanted to represent with this high fashion dress by Dior consisting of pants and an embroidered jersey on a tulle skirt that is inspired by the work of Jana Sterbak. This dress represents the hope of breaking conventions imposed by the patriarchy. The hope we place in the girls of today, who will be the women of tomorrow. This is a mother’s wish for her little girl! ”, They explain on Instagram about the meaning of design.