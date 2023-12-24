Moyasu Matsuyama, a Japanese driver who specializes in driving trucks on Tokyo's highways, is loading boxes of fruit in a market in the Japanese capital, in preparation for his truck to set off for its destination. It seems that the trucking sector in Japan will witness changes in the coming period. The country is moving to limit harsh working hours in the trucking industry, but this could leave a deficit that cripples the entire logistics system in Japan. Japan's trucking industry is a critical cog in one of the largest economies in the world, but the industry is under enormous pressure, especially Regarding improving working conditions and making them more attractive, the government is moving to limit overtime hours in this sector, for the first time next year. However, addressing this issue will create other challenges, which could disrupt the country's entire logistics system. It is unlikely that a sufficient number of large truck and delivery truck drivers will be hired anytime soon to make up for the lost overtime. Image from the New York Times service.