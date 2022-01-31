On January 14, it was revealed that Troy Baker, a voice actor recognized for his participation in games such as The Last of Us, announced that he had teamed up with VoiceVerseNFT, a company focused on implementing this controversial technology in the world of voice actors. However, after two weeks of constant negativity, It was revealed today that Baker has left VoiceVerseNFT.

Through his official Twitter account, Troy Baker no longer intends to participate with VoiceVerseNFT. Although the reason behind this decision is not revealed, it has been mentioned that the actor was considering this decision during the last weeks. This was what he commented:

“Thank you all for your comments and patience. After careful consideration, I have decided not to continue the association with VoiceVerseNFT. Intentions aside, I listened and apologize for accusing someone of ‘hating’ simply for not agreeing with me.”

For its part, VoiceVerseNFT also issued a statement where they talk about Baker’s decision:

“We have mutually agreed to end our partnership with Troy Baker, and will double our resources and efforts to execute on our roadmap, advance our vision as the voice of Web3.0, and strengthen our community as well as the broader NFT ecosystem. ”.

Although a reason behind that decision is not offered, it is certain that the bad image that Troy Baker was generating on social networks is partly responsible for today’s announcement. Although many hope that other companies will go the way of the voice actor, this will surely not be the case.

Via: Troy Baker