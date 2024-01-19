After Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger was detained at Munich airport for a luxury watch, it has now been auctioned off at a charity event. The minimum bid was 50,000 euros.

NAfter his trouble with Munich customs over a luxury watch, Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger has now auctioned off this watch for 270,000 euros. The watch went under the hammer on Thursday evening near the Austrian winter sports resort of Kitzbühel at a charity event for environmental protection, a spokeswoman for the climate initiative he founded told the APA news agency. The minimum bid for the watch, which was privately owned by Schwarzenegger, was 50,000 euros. The proceeds from the auction will benefit climate projects.

On Wednesday, the Austrian-born US actor was detained by customs at Munich Airport upon entry. Customs accused him of not registering the watch, even though it was apparently supposed to remain in the EU. After around three hours, the 76-year-old was able to continue his journey and was also allowed to take the watch with him to the auction.

According to customs, criminal tax proceedings have been initiated against Schwarzenegger (“Terminator”, “True Lies”). The Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative said Schwarzenegger agreed to pay customs duties on his personal watch in Munich. He cooperated at all times, “even though it was an incompetent investigation, a total comedy full of errors, which would make a very funny police film.”

The actor also wants to attend the Hahnenkamm ski stars race in Kitzbühel at the weekend.