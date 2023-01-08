Dhe management at FC Bayern Munich is very busy with the unexpected absence of Morocco’s World Cup player Noussair Mazraoui in the first few weeks of the new year. “We will still work out how that could have happened,” said sports director Hasan Salihamidzic in the training camp of the German soccer series champions in Doha. “It is very bitter for us that we have to do without him because he is a very important player for us,” added Salihamidzic (46). He even spoke of a “huge failure”.

Full-back Mazraoui (25) had a corona infection during the World Cup in Qatar, which forced him to take a break from the tournament. Mazraoui, who played at left-back for Morocco, was absent from the quarter-final win against Portugal (1-0). In the semi-final against France (0:2) he played again, but only played 45 minutes. The tournament was then over for him. During an examination after the World Cup in Munich, an inflammation of the pericardium was found. Mazraoui should now fully recover from this.

“He’s getting the time he needs. You have to be very careful with a topic like this,” said Salihamidzic. Bayern’s head of sport in Doha refrained from publicly reproaching the Moroccan association. There was always “very good communication” between the team doctors of Morocco’s national team and those of FC Bayern, he said. You will now do a health check at Mazraoui every week. There is no possible comeback date.

Pavard before the jump?

The professional, who came on a free transfer from Ajax Amsterdam last summer, had increasingly established himself as a right-back at FC Bayern before the World Cup. Now Benjamin Pavard should appear there again. The Frenchman arrived at the Bavarian winter camp in Doha on Saturday after his long holiday after the World Cup tournament and started training. On Saturday evening, after the team unit, he did some progression runs.







Despite a valid contract until the summer of 2024, Pavard (26) is said to be flirting with a premature change of club. The “kicker” reported on contacts with FC Barcelona. Salihamidzic commented calmly on Causa Pavard: “Of course we will have talks. Benji is a very important player for us and we still have big plans together. As he told me, he feels very comfortable at FC Bayern.” At the World Cup, Pavard lost his regular place in the right back after the French team’s first game.

For Salihamidzic, one of the big World Cup winners is Munich defender Dayot Upamecano, even though the central defender failed to win the final against Argentina with France in Qatar. “Dayot used the World Cup to develop even further. I think he was one of the best players at this World Cup,” said Salihamidzic.







The 24-year-old Upamecano was a regular in the French defence. The Munich player was also one of the best players in the final. Despite the hardships at the World Cup, Upamecano declined the offer of a longer holiday. Rather, he wanted to be there right from the start in the Bundesliga leaders’ winter camp.



“Dayot is in a good mood and in excellent form,” said Salihamidzic after the first practice sessions: “He makes a very good impression.” Upamecano came to Qatar directly from vacation on Friday and met the team there. His World Cup colleagues Pavard and Kingsley Coman, on the other hand, only arrived on Saturday.

Upamecano switched from RB Leipzig to FC Bayern in the summer of 2021 for a transfer fee of 42.5 million euros. He followed his trainer Julian Nagelsmann. In his first year in Munich he kept making mistakes. In his second season, on the other hand, he has also impressed with the German record champions with his consistently good performances so far.

After the long-term absence of compatriot Lucas Hernández (cruciate ligament rupture), Upamecano is currently in the center of defence. In the Champions League there will also be a reunion with Argentina’s world star and captain Lionel Messi very quickly. In the round of 16 of the Champions League, Bayern meet Paris Saint-Germain. The first leg will take place in the French capital on February 14.