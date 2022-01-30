Trotting Davidson du Pont and Nicolas Bazire trotting Prix d’Amerique winners

Cokstile, managed by Anu Intonen, finished ninth, and Veikko Haapakangas’ Zacon Gio was rejected.

Prix ​​d’Amerique The racing race culminated on Sunday in a two-horse fierce battle in Vincennes, France.

Davidson du Pont reached the first meter past the brave Galius. The prize money of 450,000 euros came at a time of 11.3 / 2700m.

The lead changed drastically at the start. Billie de Montfort, Galius, Power and Davidson du Pont took the lead before their favorite Etonnant hit the top.

Yoann Lebourgeois made his decision in the final turn. He escaped to the Galius stallion on an escape journey, and the tactics seemed to work.

Galius clearly led, but Davidson du Pont started the chase. Nicolas Bazire got encouraged by Davidson du Pont at the very last minute past Galius.

“I am really proud of my son. Now he drove brilliantly. Davidson was the real winner in this race and really deserved it, ”instructor and coach champion Jean-Michel Bazire said immediately after leaving.

Davidson du Pont had two second places in the Prix d’Amerique. It finished second behind 2020 and 2021 in Face Time Bourbon.

Finnish mare Dusktodawn Boogie competed in a tough 4-year start at the Prix Ouras. Jean-Michel Bazire he turned his trainee from the inner track to the stern, and for a moment it seemed that Kenneth Danielsen Dusktodawn Boogie challenges the bow horses.

The pace was wild, and Dusktodawn Boogie pinched sixth. It ran a hard result of 12.8 / 2700m and earned 6,000 euros. Eric Raffinin driven by Izoard Vedaquais pressed from the bow to victory.

Anu Intonen’s day of care horses started wonderfully when Usain Töll won the Prix Jean Rene Gougeon Adrien Lamyn drive