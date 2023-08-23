Wednesday, August 23, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Tropical storm Franklin made landfall in the Dominican Republic, will it affect Colombia?

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 23, 2023
in World
0
Tropical storm Franklin made landfall in the Dominican Republic, will it affect Colombia?

Close


Close

Franklin

Tropical storm Franklin has caused heavy rains in the country.

Tropical storm Franklin has caused heavy rains in the country.

It arrived with maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour (85 km/h).

The Tropical Storm Franklin touched down land this Wednesday on the south coast of Dominican Republic, near Barahona, with torrential rainsreported the US National Hurricane Center (NHC).

See also  Putin signs the conscription decree.. Russia is preparing for the spring offensive

The storm arrived with maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour (85 km/h). The center of Franklin cross the island of Hispaniola this Wednesday and emerge over the waters of the southwestern Atlantic in the afternoon or evening.

For its part, the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) and the Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies (Ideam) announced that, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), a disturbance in the Caribbean sea by the passage of Tropical Storm Franklin.

According to forecasts, it could generate cloud systems and thunderstorms in the Caribbean, Andean and Pacific region of Colombia.

Will it affect Colombia?

The Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies (Ideam) announced that the Caribbean region is on yellow alert due to increased rainfall caused by Tropical Storm Franklin that is passing through the area.

“It is estimated that this Tuesday the system will take an angle of 90 degrees to the north, directed towards Haiti and the Dominican Republic. However, the feeder bands will continue to affect navigation with waves between 3.5 and 4 meters in the central part, and 2.5 to 3.5 meters on the coast,” said Diana Carolina Rueda, Head of Forecasts and Alerts at Ideam.

See also  Treviso, a Ukrainian refugee girl slips into the water and dies

You can also read:

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Tropical #storm #Franklin #landfall #Dominican #Republic #affect #Colombia

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result