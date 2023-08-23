Tropical storm Franklin made landfall in the Dominican Republic, will it affect Colombia?

The Tropical Storm Franklin touched down land this Wednesday on the south coast of Dominican Republic, near Barahona, with torrential rainsreported the US National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The storm arrived with maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour (85 km/h). The center of Franklin cross the island of Hispaniola this Wednesday and emerge over the waters of the southwestern Atlantic in the afternoon or evening.

For its part, the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) and the Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies (Ideam) announced that, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), a disturbance in the Caribbean sea by the passage of Tropical Storm Franklin.



According to forecasts, it could generate cloud systems and thunderstorms in the Caribbean, Andean and Pacific region of Colombia.

Will it affect Colombia?

The Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies (Ideam) announced that the Caribbean region is on yellow alert due to increased rainfall caused by Tropical Storm Franklin that is passing through the area.

“It is estimated that this Tuesday the system will take an angle of 90 degrees to the north, directed towards Haiti and the Dominican Republic. However, the feeder bands will continue to affect navigation with waves between 3.5 and 4 meters in the central part, and 2.5 to 3.5 meters on the coast,” said Diana Carolina Rueda, Head of Forecasts and Alerts at Ideam.

