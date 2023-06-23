Last night Cindy was formedthird tropical storm of the season in the Atlantic, beginning with Tropical Depression Four. Currently, it is in the open sea and heading towards the Lesser Antilles, although it is still far from having effects on the ground.

This new storm coincides with Bretthe second storm of the season, which has weakened considerably after passing through the Leeward Islands in the Lesser Antilles. Bret is forecast to dissipate on Saturday night in the Caribbean Sea.

Unlike Bret, Cindy is gradually getting stronger. Its maximum sustained winds reach 45 miles per hour (75 km/h), with stronger gusts, and extend up to 60 miles (95 km) from the center.

Cindy is located 990 miles (1,595 km) from the Lesser Antilles and is moving west-northwest at a speed of 15 miles per hour (24 km/h). It is expected to maintain this direction in the coming days.

Meteorologists from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) forecast that Cindy will stay east and northeast of the northern Leeward Islands until early next week.

As to Bretthe NHC issued transit notices for tropical storm for DominicaSaint Lucia, Martinique and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, which remain in force.

Bret’s maximum sustained winds are around 95 km/h, with stronger gusts, but they are expected to weaken in the coming days. Bret is forecast to dissipate in the central Caribbean Sea on Saturday night or Sunday.

Tropical storm winds extend up to 125 miles (205 km) to the north of the center.

Rainfall of up to 10 inches (254 mm) is expected in certain areas of the Lesser Antilles, from Guadeloupe to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, including Barbados. Exists flood risk sudden.

Swells generated by Bret will begin to subside throughout the Lesser Antilles during the day, but could increase in areas near the central Caribbean Sea later today and on Sunday.