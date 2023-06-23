Digital Foundry’s tech enthusiasts offer us a first video analysis of the versions PS5, Xbox Series X and PC Of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty based on three B-Roll videos showing the execution of the same mission on all three platforms.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X versions both run in the performance mode at 60 fps. Digital Foundry says this version now appears to offer a maximum resolution of 1440p, but that as dynamic resolution scaling (DRS) comes into play we could also run into situations where the native resolution is 900p upscaled to 4K via FSR2. Otherwise, the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty look pretty similar to each other in terms of visual impact.

Framerate side, both consoles they can’t consistently maintain 60 fps, with the Xbox Series X hovering between 50 – 60fps, while the PS5 performs slightly worse, hovering between 45 – 60fps. Clearly we are talking about a non-definitive build, so to get a complete picture of performance and graphics it will be necessary to wait for the launch of the expansion.

The PC version is a different story however, as the B-Roll sent by CD Projekt RED shows the game with the framerate of the footage locked at 30fps, ultra settings and raytracing Overdrive active, demonstrating the maximum potential of the game on a top-level configuration.

We remind you that Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will be available on PC and consoles from September 26, 2023.