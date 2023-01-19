The 45 million Argentines and many others from all over the world are eager to get the brand new shirt of the Argentine team with the three stars, after the recent conquest of the Qatar 2022 World Cup by the team led by Lionel Andrés Messi.
However, being able to acquire it is becoming an almost impossible challenge, since the two times it has been put up for sale online it has sold out in less than 5 hours.
Despite the fact that the price sounds high for the average Argentine, since it amounts to 22,999 pesos (approximately 125 USD), the “sold out” has arrived almost immediately in the first instance, where it was only offered online for members by AdiClub.
“In this initial stage, the first batch of available shirts was sold out, stock that will be replenished during this week and throughout the following weeks, intensifying its availability during the months of January and February, also on the Adidas e-com Argentina”published the company in the statement.
After a new release, the third is scheduled for the month of February. It will be on the Adidas website, where after selecting the shirt with three stars and the price, you must choose the size and create a user on the page, to then indicate the shipping address and make the payment with a debit card or credit.
It is optimal to note that Adidas produces the Argentine kit in that country for the domestic market and in Vietnam for the rest of the world, due to strict Argentine import regulations, but also allows for faster distribution to fans within Argentina. However, for those not located there, the official release date is the April 13, 2023. Wait and keep updating…
