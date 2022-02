The covid infections recorded in the world since the beginning of the pandemic have exceeded the threshold of 400 million. This was announced by Johns Hopkins University, which updates its map specifying that the cases to date have been 400,810,109, the deaths 5,764,461. The threshold of 300 million cases had been exceeded just over a month ago: the positives of the last 28 days, we read on the site, were in fact 86,871,381.