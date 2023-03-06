Triumph for Nicolás Echavarría at the Puerto Rico Open

Nicholas Echavarria became this Sunday the third Colombian player to win a tournament in the PGA Tour, the most important circuit in world golf, by achieving victory in the Puerto Rico Open.

Echavarría closed the last round with 68 shots, four under par, and accumulated 267 hits (-21) to beat Akshay Bhatia by two.

“I am really very happy, after missing four cuts in a row and only making it twice this season, one begins to doubt oneself, I am grateful that I was able to pull it off and win here,” Echavarría declared.

The tournament alternates with the Arnold Palmer Invitational, so the prize pool is a little smaller than those offered by other tournaments on the circuit. However, the man from Antioquia, debuting this year on the PGA Tour, secured $684,000.

In addition, Echavarría will have a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and is sure to play The Players next week, the ‘big fifth’ of world golf, and the PGA Championship, the second of the majors of the season.

Echavarría joins Camilo Villegas already Juan Sebastian Munoz on the list of Colombian players who have won on the PGA Tour. The former achieved four victories: BMW Championship and The Tour Championship in 2008, the Honda Classic in 2010 and the Wyndham Championship in 2014.

For his part, Muñoz won the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2019, his only victory on the PGA Tour before leaving to play LIV Golf.

SPORTS

More sports news