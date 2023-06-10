New individual world record for Iván Cervantes. The five-time Enduro World Champion and Triumph Global Ambassador has officially conquered the Guinness World Records for having covered the greatest distance on a motorcycle in 24 hours: protagonist of the feat a Tiger 1200GT Explorerwith which Cervantes experimented in the High-Speed ​​Ring of the Nardò Technical Center in Puglia.

Company numbers

The record was officially verified and validated by Guinness World Records delegates on April 30th: numbers in hand, Cervantes it traveled exactly 4,012.53 km, basically the same distance that connects the city of London to the site of the Great Pyramids of Giza in Egypt. As? The Spanish rider has constantly traveled above 200 km/h within the circular track of the Nardò Technical Center in Salento, and managed to equal the previous record of 3,406 km with a good 5 hours ahead of the 24-hour limit.

Experienced pilot

On the other hand, it must be said that Cervantes is anything but a novice on two wheels: in the course of his extraordinary career in fact, he has won 5 Enduro World Champion titles, 21 Enduro national titles and 5 titles in the Spanish Motocross championship. In July 2021 he officially became Global Ambassador for Triumph Motorcycles in the specialist Off-Road world, which is why he has continued to be intensely committed to the development of the future range of upcoming models of the brand.

Cervantes speaks

“The Tiger 1200 GT Explorer absolutely turned out perfect for this enterprise Cervantes said. First of all because it is very comfortable and stable at high speeds. Unexpectedly, the main problem was manage weather conditions, because at one point it started to rain heavily. The aerodynamic protection offered by the windshield and fairings helped me a lot. It’s a special bike with which I’m happy to share the record, which is as much mine as his”.